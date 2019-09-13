As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Holding; Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Position in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 24,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,135 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 110,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 7.37M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int (BIV) by 5,677 shares to 87,081 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Total Etf by 15,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,583 shares, and cut its stake in Schw Intl Scap Etf (SCHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,897 shares to 46,926 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,858 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com (NYSE:VMC).

