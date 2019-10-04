As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Corda Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Glenview Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $55.38 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 12,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 362,717 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72 million, down from 374,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 5.87 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 413,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 4.51M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.51 million, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 1.28 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 318,168 shares to 26.43 million shares, valued at $467.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.06M for 9.09 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J agrees to settlement with two Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citron bearish on McKesson, shares down 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private Com owns 19,999 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 29,110 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Comml Bank Of The West reported 2,608 shares stake. 2,818 are owned by Cleararc. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 151,893 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,884 shares. Fosun International has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 112,535 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 15 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 381,258 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 203,872 shares or 0.19% of the stock. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 299,442 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 24,299 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 16,001 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Stand Behind Verizon, Despite Competitive Pressures – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,771 were accumulated by Parsec Fin. Monarch Cap Management owns 15,779 shares. Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,367 shares stake. 6,766 are held by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vaughan Nelson Lp holds 25,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ims Cap Management invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bank & Trust Com Of Newtown accumulated 1.49% or 95,287 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 1.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.8% or 20,366 shares in its portfolio. 52,839 are owned by Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 13,116 shares to 160,142 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Com by 603,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.