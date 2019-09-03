As Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $1.18 Million; Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Share Value Rose While Midas Management Upped Its Stake

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 12.22 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Catholic nuns push Wells Fargo to identify `root causes’ of scandals

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (VZ) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 155,350 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 175,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 5.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 197,305 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc accumulated 344,078 shares. Lynch And Assocs In reported 46,215 shares. Rech Glob Investors stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). River Road Asset Limited, a Kentucky-based fund reported 931,886 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Family Firm owns 3,742 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brighton Jones Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 38,928 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 13,691 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Allstate invested in 0.39% or 246,994 shares. Old West Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 58,527 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11B for 11.67 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:HD) by 77,384 shares to 449,892 shares, valued at $86.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:LMT) by 54,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.