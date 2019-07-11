As Verizon Communications (Call) (VZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.65 Million; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shares Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Position

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (VZ) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 28,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 29,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 95,023 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44 million for 91.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Bancshares And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co reported 70,059 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth reported 20,879 shares. Sonata Cap Group Incorporated invested in 0.47% or 10,660 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American Century Companies holds 0.8% or 13.30 million shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital City Commerce Fl stated it has 60,639 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr owns 32,146 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Foundation Advsr has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,257 shares. Wealthquest Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,746 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 2.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc reported 89,216 shares stake. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt accumulated 44,215 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 17,184 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

