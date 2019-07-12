As Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Decreased Its Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 67,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.34 million, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 6.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 8,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,106 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85M, down from 106,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $290.99. About 1.23 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Mngmt Lp has 1.74% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 736 are owned by Argi Invest Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.26% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd owns 12,667 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,747 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct reported 735 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 12,000 shares. Prudential Fin Inc reported 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dsm Capital Partners Limited Liability holds 2.67% or 660,871 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt invested 0.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eulav Asset holds 48,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based S&Co Inc has invested 1.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Howe Rusling owns 180 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,203 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,558 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ssi Investment Management, California-based fund reported 11,928 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment has 73,392 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd invested in 0.08% or 23,771 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 69,344 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gw Henssler Associate Ltd reported 100,837 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 1.48% or 215,300 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 88,741 shares. 2.84M are held by Strs Ohio. Cap Research Glob owns 69.24M shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 42,758 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares to 20.29 million shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19M shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).