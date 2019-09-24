As Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Holding; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $542,241; Market Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 224,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.33M, down from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 3.83 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 9.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,184 shares to 68,785 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,524 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of stated it has 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 206,660 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 3,672 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 590,143 were accumulated by Saturna Capital. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Portland Global Ltd Liability Com invested in 45,424 shares. Perkins Coie reported 76,485 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 373,403 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Guardian Invest Management stated it has 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peak Asset Mngmt Lc invested 4.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Capital, Washington-based fund reported 78,737 shares. Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 13,057 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc owns 209,893 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1.66M shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 640,205 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,370 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 0.13% or 7,831 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt invested in 0.7% or 151,428 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 1.27% or 137,323 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,033 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lau Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,112 shares. Moreover, Toth Finance Advisory has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 137 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Company has 4.57 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% or 36,637 shares in its portfolio. 9,609 were reported by Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Illinois-based Whitnell Com has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgewood Ltd accumulated 0% or 16,035 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com reported 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 12,400 shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $252.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 112,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

