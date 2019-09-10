As Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Position; Gratia Capital Trimmed M/I Homes (MHO) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 222,972 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.87M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 41,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Victory Cap owns 69,129 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 352,875 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Corp Oh accumulated 11,400 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,305 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 64,847 shares stake. Parkside Bancshares Tru accumulated 13 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 211,622 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Com owns 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 411,843 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Great West Life Assurance Can has 36,129 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company reported 177 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Act Mng Etf by 92,575 shares to 114,655 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,014 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Group Inc has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). S&T State Bank Pa has 72,267 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 9,392 shares stake. Headinvest Ltd Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,714 shares. Williams Jones And Associate stated it has 78,504 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cadence Cap Ltd Com has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 90,902 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 1.23M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 128,158 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 2.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clarivest Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,691 shares. Ohio-based Lifeplan Finance Group has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coastline Trust accumulated 70,237 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 48,187 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 3.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).