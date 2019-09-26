As Verizon Communicat (VZ) Stock Declined, Zebra Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $320,226; Copart (CPRT) Shares Rose While Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased Position

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicat (VZ) by 105.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 5,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 10,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $625,000, up from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 18,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 41,292 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, down from 60,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 930,428 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 295,436 shares. Ingalls & Snyder invested in 157,238 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 22.64 million shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Com holds 0.17% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 9,206 shares. Dupont Management has invested 0.1% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 79,316 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 228 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,300 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 112,270 shares. 389,347 were reported by Mig Cap Lc. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 2.37% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,804 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank owns 5,516 shares. 168,298 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herman Miller Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11,039 shares to 24,769 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Career Ed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CECO) by 22,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,750 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Limited Co holds 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 127,588 shares. Spinnaker reported 33,595 shares. Heathbridge Limited holds 480,900 shares. Van Strum & Towne has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Llc reported 23,007 shares stake. 6,617 are owned by Halbert Hargrove Russell. Oak Ridge Invs invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,748 shares. Scotia Capital Inc stated it has 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Harvey Management invested in 1.07% or 39,045 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co holds 0.27% or 37,483 shares in its portfolio. Addison invested in 0.14% or 3,514 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,389 were reported by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De. Cordasco Financial holds 16,175 shares.