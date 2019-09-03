As Verizon Commun (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $1.87 Million; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $306,350 as Share Price Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (VZ) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 31,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 71,911 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 103,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Commun for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 290,049 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 214,609 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 14,239 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 18 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd stated it has 40,897 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 132 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 28,624 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Limited Company holds 41,681 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 229,500 shares. 58,901 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 478,935 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% stake. 44,302 are held by Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Com. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 360,328 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 15.56M shares. Old National Bancshares In accumulated 24,830 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11B for 11.66 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,124 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. John G Ullman has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Interest Sarl invested in 22,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated holds 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 46,768 shares. The Texas-based Syntal Capital Prns has invested 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.94 million are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Sterneck Management Ltd Llc holds 1.89% or 36,642 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 148,528 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.14% or 210,960 shares. Hgk Asset Inc stated it has 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). South Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 44,316 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,708 shares. Capwealth Advsr Lc invested in 1.61% or 177,049 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Co holds 1.28% or 34,584 shares in its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 70,557 shares to 76,494 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 17,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).