As Verizon Comms (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Increased Holding; Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,296 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 16,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.69M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,920 shares to 3,466 shares, valued at $132,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,463 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM targets boosted on Red Hat potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.