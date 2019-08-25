As Verizon Comms (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised by $5.39 Million Its Holding; American Tower Cl A (AMT) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lowered Holding

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.54% or 32.38 million shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,788 shares. New England Invest Retirement Gp reported 0.28% stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,658 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citigroup has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.68 million shares. Scott Selber owns 33,959 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legacy Private has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiduciary Company accumulated 261,089 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 190,924 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 1.10M shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cape Ann Natl Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,811 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Com Delaware stated it has 19,629 shares.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares to 56,299 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.59% or 6,000 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 12,479 shares. State Street has 18.43M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.1% or 611,179 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,134 shares. 491,654 are held by Cap Guardian Com. 2,458 are owned by Wade G W &. Yhb Invest has 1,182 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 15 shares. Motco invested in 2,398 shares. Research Invsts holds 0.16% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1,120 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 78,603 shares. Manchester Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,740 shares.

