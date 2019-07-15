As Verizon Comms (VZ) Shares Rose, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Raised Its Stake; Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Trimmed Its Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.17 million, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.35M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 70,500 shares to 98,600 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc (Call) by 334,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Mgmt Associates New York accumulated 6,500 shares. American Group owns 292,718 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 225,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc reported 487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Crosslink Capital reported 56,214 shares. Bainco Investors reported 19,845 shares. Artisan Partnership has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 64,743 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 173,619 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv stated it has 3.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suvretta Cap Limited owns 1.73M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,572 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru reported 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 9.65M were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,500 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 31 sales for $28.94 million activity. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779 on Thursday, February 7. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.49M. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $749,873. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Salesforce Now Has Over 19% Of The CRM Market – Forbes” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.