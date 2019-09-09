As Verizon Comms (VZ) Shares Declined, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Increased Its Holding by $5.39 Million; J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Raised Stake

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 25,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 7.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 6.81 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 7.10M shares. Sigma Planning holds 82,338 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Basswood Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4.81% or 733,012 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert Assoc accumulated 0.21% or 4,174 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 12,881 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harvey reported 11,813 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Ltd holds 0.43% or 32,191 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 53,491 shares. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natixis owns 1.74 million shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 158,315 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 350,287 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Birmingham Capital Management Inc Al accumulated 17,433 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

