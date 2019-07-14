As Verizon Comm (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Inverness Counsel Has Raised Its Stake; Castlight Health (CSLT) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $2.22 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 245,723 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 950.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 370,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,753 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 39,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,002 shares to 39,914 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 285,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,830 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Averting Catastrophe, but Nothing to Brag About – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Cools, but Julyâ€™s Loss Likely to Prove a Blip – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc reported 0.49% stake. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,124 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Uss Inv Management Ltd reported 204,324 shares stake. Fil Ltd stated it has 3.90M shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,153 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 103,526 shares. 876,411 were accumulated by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks. Moreover, Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,707 shares. Sit Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 680,975 shares. 144,401 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Centurylink Invest Management invested in 57,038 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Beutel Goodman And has invested 1.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Rdl has 2.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,585 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 60,358 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,297 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 98,463 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 11,854 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 15.95M shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0% or 16,781 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 316,161 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 121,625 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Prudential Inc invested in 0% or 32,364 shares. Allen Ops Limited reported 0.24% stake.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.