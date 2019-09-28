As Verizon Comm (VZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Sather Financial Group Decreased Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $580,074 as Shares Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (VZ) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 8,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 225,147 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, down from 234,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 12,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 61,151 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 73,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 505,784 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.51% or 657,619 shares. Mraz Amerine Inc has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp invested in 0.52% or 393,302 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 0.27% stake. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,771 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 38.29 million shares. Beacon Mngmt has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Diamond Hill Cap Management invested 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bouchey Financial Gp Ltd owns 6,549 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Com invested in 1.44 million shares. Hayek Kallen reported 11,973 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Swedbank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 522,632 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,214 shares to 358,453 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Rises Slightly Even as Trade, Political Risks Remain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 20,230 shares to 81,942 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).