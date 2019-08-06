As Verizon Comm. (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Trimmed Position by $616,550; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Valuation Declined, Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.14 Million Its Position

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 379,816 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, down from 390,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 3.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 19,177 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) CEO Josh Easterly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $150 million 4.500% Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” published on January 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Dallas holds 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 40,142 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 37,558 shares. Hartford Fincl Management reported 43,960 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc has 15,830 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Excalibur accumulated 94,055 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.86% or 378,040 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burney holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 450,278 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Co reported 109,081 shares. 112,603 were accumulated by Freestone Hldg Llc. Vestor Cap Limited Liability holds 1.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 162,671 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 67,406 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,944 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com (NYSE:USB) by 6,310 shares to 367,214 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT).