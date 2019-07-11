As Verizon Comm (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Holding by $101.41 Million; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Share Price Declined While Huber Capital Management Cut Its Position by $6.89 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 billion, up from 100,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 6.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 66,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,268 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, down from 130,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 85,438 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 10.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Kaiser receives Mike Beugen Junior Athlete Award; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q EPS $1.51; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 55,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 76,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 22,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,145 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Lc reported 1,467 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management invested in 126 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 70,113 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc holds 7,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regions Financial has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century Incorporated reported 64,931 shares. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De accumulated 3,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 5,524 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 468,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 2.47M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 317,334 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $150,407 activity.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 21.43% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.68 per share. KALU’s profit will be $21.28M for 17.41 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.65% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Heavy Metal: Goldman Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum, Upgrades Commercial Metals – Benzinga” on August 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euro/Asia Ishares Index (EFA) by 3,929 shares to 6,103 shares, valued at $395.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gs Emerging Market Etf by 4,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).