As Verizon Comm (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $6.46 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 363,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47 million, down from 370,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 8.17M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68 million, down from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $169.71. About 1.09 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 147,794 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spc Finance has 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas has 3.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Com Bancorporation holds 1.21 million shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,865 shares. Bangor Bankshares invested in 0.68% or 60,966 shares. 16.77 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,581 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 0.06% stake. Dana Invest Advisors owns 44,264 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap invested in 0.4% or 528,503 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.03% or 37,700 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & reported 4,935 shares. Swarthmore Gp Inc accumulated 10,000 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 31.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.