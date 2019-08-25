As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Valuation Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped by $3.04 Million Its Position; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased Stericycle (SRCL) Stake by $619,380 as Stock Value Declined

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 109,364 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 1.43 million shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 22,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.55M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 696,205 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares to 133,226 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 0.77% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Llc owns 21,839 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 29,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 75,000 are held by Sio Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 338,986 are held by Sterling Capital Ltd. Adi Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 20,000 shares or 5.2% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 5,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manchester Capital Llc owns 137 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 15,021 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 271,338 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 69,992 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 190,403 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 10,412 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 470 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 657,094 shares. Company Bankshares holds 0.04% or 26,525 shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks holds 0.66% or 275,506 shares. Hillsdale accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Bristol John W accumulated 1.54% or 420,733 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 36,421 shares. Nordea Management has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,426 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public holds 0.19% or 44,428 shares in its portfolio.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 76,599 shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $325.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 367,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,596 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).