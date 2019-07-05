As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Its Holding by $4.21 Million; Goelzer Investment Management Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.04 Million; Share Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 31,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.79 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.6. About 1.15 million shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 3.55M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares to 39,865 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State invested in 1.84% or 176,994 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins owns 93,000 shares or 5.93% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research, California-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Oz Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,542 shares. The North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Management Inc has invested 2.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% or 8,116 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.34% or 26,194 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,039 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.16% or 18,830 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.89 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 106,979 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 10,530 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8,983 shares to 385,935 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 15,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ISO Introduces Solutions for Insuring Vehicles with Driver Assistance Features – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PuroClean Announces Companywide Adoption of Xactware’s Restoration Manager – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ISO Launches Management Liability Insurance Program for Private Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting VRSK Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 271,338 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated stated it has 2,488 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.31% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 1.46M are owned by Df Dent And. 1,780 are held by Menta Cap Ltd Llc. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 10 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Advisory Research accumulated 3,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Loews has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0.03% or 36,602 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).