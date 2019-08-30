As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Decreased Its Position; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $1.90 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 521,569 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,434 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,629 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

