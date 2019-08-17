As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Position; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stock Price Rose, Polygon Management LTD Upped by $1.22 Million Its Holding

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 18,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 345,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.94M, up from 327,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 385,113 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management invested in 612,743 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,563 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 271,338 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap accumulated 61,908 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Middleton & Ma invested 1.84% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Wms Prtn Limited Company holds 3,948 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co reported 18,322 shares stake. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 130,264 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Burney has 0.39% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 46,758 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 11,764 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability invested in 5,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability reported 1,678 shares.

