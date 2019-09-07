As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ycg Has Lowered Holding by $384,902; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined, Zacks Investment Management Lowered Position by $3.91 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 85,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 520,968 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, down from 606,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1.98 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 497,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Communications Of Vermont has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Co has 11,309 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 9,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.09% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com owns 2.12% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 236,756 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 1,090 shares. 343,149 were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Llc. 124,128 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Smithfield accumulated 443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.81% stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,188 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 49,401 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 24,153 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.89 million for 36.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14,432 shares to 111,498 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt holds 0.22% or 15,664 shares. J Goldman And Co Lp accumulated 14,793 shares. Mariner Llc has 17,966 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership has 7,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 7,627 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 2.46% or 3.65M shares. 9,065 are held by First City Management. Adirondack Co invested in 2,083 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Shamrock Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 247 shares. Mrj Inc has 68,378 shares.