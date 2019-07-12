As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose, Garrison Financial Has Boosted Its Holding; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Position by $1.48 Million

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $151.72. About 335,024 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 9,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $227.56. About 56,678 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.72 million for 56.33 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited accumulated 14,052 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited reported 50,644 shares. 60,436 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Regions Fincl holds 1,276 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Granite Point Cap Management Lp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. 29,646 were reported by Tygh Cap Mngmt Incorporated. 49,083 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 11 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc reported 450 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 16,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 1.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 22,161 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7,971 shares to 75,777 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,598 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

