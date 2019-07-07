As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose, Srb Lowered Position by $665,000; Westport Asset Management Has Cut Its Rogers (ROG) Holding by $790,000; Share Value Rose

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 79,720 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.45M shares traded or 82.91% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Bp Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bessemer Gru has 772,085 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 0.32% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 106,192 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 111 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 36,602 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 114,201 shares. 1,619 are owned by Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 12,818 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Florida-based Raymond James Advsr has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.12% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.24% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 16,052 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 665,251 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 17,017 were accumulated by Sterling Management. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 429,349 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Shelton Cap Management holds 293 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech, Iowa-based fund reported 1,652 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,702 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 11,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Gp stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,714 shares. Rk Management Lc has 1.6% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).