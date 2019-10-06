As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lifted by $18.08 Million Its Position; Goodman Financial Has Boosted Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position by $389,150 as Market Valuation Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 123,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 351,892 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.55M, up from 228,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 647,479 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 102,442 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 94,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 1.09M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,370 shares to 180,905 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 19,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,310 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim has 226,809 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% or 47,513 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 54 shares. Mesirow Mngmt invested in 1.03% or 131,280 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 121,906 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 200,420 shares. 123,849 were reported by Suntrust Banks. First Dallas Securities holds 1.13% or 25,542 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Menta Capital Limited Liability Co owns 8,078 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 54,822 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 385,228 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 14,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sfe Invest Counsel accumulated 12,975 shares.

