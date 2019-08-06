As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose, Holder Srb Cut Its Stake; Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Boosted Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stake

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $149.41. About 798,763 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 230,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 868,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 638,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 666,671 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 30/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limelight Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLNW); 28/03/2018 – Edgeware: Edgeware’s CDN Selector to add support for Limelight and AWS Cloudfront delivery networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 17/05/2018 – Cliplister Turns to Limelight Networks to Offer E-Commerce Clients a One-Stop Shop for Content Delivery; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $95,596 activity. $49,996 worth of stock was bought by Marth Thomas on Thursday, July 25.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares to 175,398 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,285 shares, and cut its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL).

