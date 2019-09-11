As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Raised Position by $356,400; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Raised Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 518,272 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 205,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.37 million, up from 203,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $153.84. About 780,060 shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Sands Capital Ltd holds 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 85,571 shares. Jupiter Asset owns 4,546 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability invested in 46,975 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rhumbline Advisers reported 295,003 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,382 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc reported 7,760 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Illinois-based Calamos Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 9,559 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.25% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 750,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,410 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 35 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,129 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Serv Llc has 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 245,797 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 18,869 shares stake. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company owns 19,856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Texas-based Petrus Trust Company Lta has invested 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Markston Int Llc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 241,062 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1,081 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Lc invested in 254,950 shares or 5.01% of the stock. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).