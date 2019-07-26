As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose, Srb Has Cut Its Holding by $665,000; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Position In Honeywell Intl (HON) Was Boosted

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.95. About 290,083 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $173.13. About 789,347 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Renoworks Launches FastTrack for Roofing Contractors Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PuroClean Announces Companywide Adoption of Xactware’s Restoration Manager – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verisk and SAP Announce Strategic Partnership to Reimagine Product Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,486 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 2,464 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,418 shares. Harvey Investment Company Ltd Liability holds 3.89% or 170,374 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 24,153 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 3,610 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 4,686 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 87,897 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0.05% or 40,657 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 629,009 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bristol John W & Ny has 420,733 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 34.22 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,900 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,825 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,516 are held by Loomis Sayles Communications L P. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Optimum Invest Advsr reported 3,798 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 0.23% or 4,660 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 188,668 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Independent Invsts accumulated 44,775 shares. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 16,670 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.16% or 6,792 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company reported 0.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Van Strum And Towne has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brave Asset Mgmt has 8,864 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 15.62M shares. Cypress Cap Gru has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.