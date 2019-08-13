As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ycg Cut Holding by $384,902; As Timkensteel (TMST) Stock Value Declined, Bronson Point Management Cut Its Holding by $870,000

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.92. About 586,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 210,250 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management (WM) Beats Q2 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag And Caldwell has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). King Luther Cap Mgmt reported 180,096 shares stake. First Republic Inv Inc stated it has 8,426 shares. Andra Ap owns 43,600 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 106,192 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0.66% stake. Signaturefd Llc reported 200 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 6,382 shares. Blackrock invested in 11.40M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Trb Advisors LP holds 3.52% or 88,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has 24,673 shares. Torray Limited Com invested in 2.51% or 178,937 shares. Aviva Public Llc accumulated 60,653 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TimkenSteel Corporation’s (NYSE:TMST) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TimkenSteel Publishes New Sustainability Policy – PRNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.