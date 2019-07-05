As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Srb Lowered Its Stake by $665,000; As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered by $383,760 Its Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,585 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 7,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 743,928 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME livestock cattle mixed; nearbys firm, deferred months weak; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.38 million shares traded or 74.04% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 36,779 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 15,968 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 2,975 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has invested 2.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 5,663 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc stated it has 6,415 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 3.13M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 1,489 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ltd. New England Inv & Retirement Grp Inc invested in 2,640 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 1,417 shares. Cohen Capital Management has 1.33% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 19,219 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc holds 8,173 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cwm Ltd has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 18 by 226,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,200 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $578.00M for 31.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 180,096 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 4,000 were reported by Washington. Principal Fincl has 0.43% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3.45M shares. Ledyard Bancorporation owns 3,610 shares. Akre Ltd Com stated it has 2.54M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited reported 2,098 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 367,835 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.1% or 520,185 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Lc stated it has 1,053 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 18,322 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 28,900 shares. Mason Street Llc owns 23,327 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.16M for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.