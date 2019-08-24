As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose, Ycg Has Decreased Position by $384,902; Saturna Capital Raised Its Copa Holdings Class A (CPA) Holding by $320,000 as Share Value Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 514,618 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Copa Holdings Class A (CPA) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Copa Holdings Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 311,936 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings February Load Factor 83.1; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 05/04/2018 – Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares to 501,179 shares, valued at $43.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,260 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.