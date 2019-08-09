As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $35.61 Million; Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $947,920

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 9.39M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $157.09. About 335,433 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Inc reported 247,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.46M shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 230,133 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Saratoga & Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,580 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has 12,425 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.43% or 24,376 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 96,200 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.01% or 604,463 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.51 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc owns 3.68 million shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 52,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Capital reported 31.33M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 2.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 200,142 shares.

