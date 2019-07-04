As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Cut Its Holding; Van Den Berg Management I Trimmed Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake as Shares Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 13,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 847,311 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.92 million, down from 860,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 443,249 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ISO Recognized for Commitment to Disaster Safety and Resilience – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verisk to acquire Rulebook for $87M – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verisk Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Third Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Intel, Altria, Stryker, Sherwin-Williams and Verisk – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 225 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 14,808 shares. Old Financial Bank In reported 2,938 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Communication stated it has 2,700 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 17,100 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,144 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 463 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.79% or 456,025 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.01% or 12,026 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. 114,955 are owned by Citigroup. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.19% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 7,600 are owned by Barometer Mngmt.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 33.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.