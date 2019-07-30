As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Stake; Verus Financial Partners Raised Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $152.57. About 431,341 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,885 shares to 277,298 shares, valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).