As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Stake; Df Dent & Co Maintains Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 25,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.71M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas LP reported 0.49% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Street reported 6.73M shares. 12,818 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,565 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.03% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd accumulated 4,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Trb Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 88,500 shares. Franklin Res holds 3.67 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Torray Lc stated it has 2.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Axa has 329,151 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 292,471 shares to 191,926 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,456 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

