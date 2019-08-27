As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Ing Groep Nv Increased Baidu (BIDU) Holding by $6.74 Million as Share Value Declined

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 704.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 41,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 46,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 5,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 2.93 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $157.36. About 491,294 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 133,287 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 45,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,709 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 121,414 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Loews has 0.06% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 50,000 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 236,756 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs invested in 11,764 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 29,279 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bamco Inc New York invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Jupiter Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,546 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 24,673 shares. Pecaut & Commerce reported 7,950 shares. Westpac accumulated 56,073 shares. Trb Advisors LP reported 3.52% stake.