As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Opus Capital Group Raised Holding in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by $336,458

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 20,828 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 15,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 472,966 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 385,113 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

