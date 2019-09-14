As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Sterling Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Transamerica Financial Advisors Increased Fiserv (FISV) Position by $342,706

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 54,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 555,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.34 million, down from 610,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.76. About 717,965 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk Analytics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk to buy Genscape in $364M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Estimates 62 Million Residential Locations in the US Are at Moderate to Extreme Flood Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 34.77 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 13,093 shares to 95,255 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

