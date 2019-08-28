As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Decreased Its Stake; Green Square Capital Has Cut Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $4.18 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $158.91. About 427,593 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK)

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 25,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 30,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data leak; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 23/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Sticking with Facebook; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

