As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Triple Frond Partners Cut Position; Marathon Capital Management Decreased Its Harmonic (HLIT) Holding by $1.28 Million

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.24. About 67,831 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 34,137 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 14,808 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,198 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.47% or 69,992 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tokio Marine Asset Company invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 295,003 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Citigroup accumulated 114,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bollard Group Lc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.27% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 816,491 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 1.31M shares. Brinker holds 0.06% or 12,590 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 24,153 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 17,976 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intel Corp reported 47,067 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Group Inc One Trading Lp has 6,455 shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 712,611 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 22,428 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 650,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 75,415 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 158,015 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 130,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 3,125 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 393,644 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 651,835 shares. Axa accumulated 281,946 shares.