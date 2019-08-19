As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Holder Triple Frond Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.17. About 156,965 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 13,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 63,228 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $221.78. About 351,274 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Beats Q2 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Verisk (VRSK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications stated it has 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cleararc Cap reported 3,978 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 213 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,565 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.31M shares. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated accumulated 2,488 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Principal Gru Inc reported 3.45 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.99% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Legal & General Grp Public Lc invested in 1.06M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 1,610 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 60,653 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.