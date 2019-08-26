As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Holder Srb Has Decreased by $665,000 Its Stake; Apollo Global Management (APO) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Boosted Position by $6.39 Million as Shares Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $157.36. About 491,294 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.87M shares traded or 17.66% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 120.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 54.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lonestar Management Lc holds 1.43% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 25,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cap Mgmt Associate New York stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Grp One Trading LP reported 762 shares stake. 588,058 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 22,689 were reported by Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory reported 264,700 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hl Service Ltd Llc holds 10,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 354 are owned by Nordea Mngmt. Md Sass Invsts Incorporated holds 0.24% or 52,900 shares. Natl Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 12,154 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 21,800 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Executive turnover, high-interest debt to be part of Gannett-GateHouse merger – Boston Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Thoma Bravo, Quorum, Ogsys, GTCR, Safelite, CenterOak, BlackRock – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chuck E. Cheese Abruptly Cancels a $1.4 Billion Deal to Go Public – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares to 483,691 shares, valued at $38.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,060 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp has 0.47% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.45M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,243 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). First Trust LP accumulated 217,426 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp holds 9,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 1,500 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 2.45 million shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 4,316 shares. 17,107 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bancorp. 5,482 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Moreover, Fulton State Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 520,916 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2,396 are held by Pitcairn. National Pension Service holds 0.1% or 191,000 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.