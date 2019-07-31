As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Srb Trimmed Its Position; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Declined, Cam Group Holding A Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.05 Million

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 276,905 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A analyzed 109,887 shares as the company's stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.98M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373.86M, down from 8.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $226.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 4.10 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26,678 shares to 52,672 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).