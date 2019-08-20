As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Has Cut Its Position by $35.61 Million; Welch Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake by $3.26 Million as Shares Declined

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 360,263 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

