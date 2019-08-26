As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Harding Loevner LP Increased Its Position; Metlife (MET) Stock Rose While Springbok Capital Management Increased Its Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 81,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428.22 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 696,205 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 8,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 28,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.94 million shares traded or 82.82% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 19,184 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,668 shares. Orrstown Services Inc stated it has 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Idaho-based Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.1% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Parkside Bankshares Tru holds 1,849 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 0.15% or 710,028 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank And Trust accumulated 10,328 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability has 332,897 shares. Natl Insurance Communications Tx holds 153,835 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 1.09M shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co stated it has 241 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.23% stake.

