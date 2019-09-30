As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Valuation Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Decreased Stake by $581,518; As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Rose, Conning Boosted by $36.78 Million Its Stake

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 3,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 9,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 13,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 726,809 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt

Conning Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 2626.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 203,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 210,949 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.36M, up from 7,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.14 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AGG) by 2,762 shares to 54,003 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 34.73 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 9,131 shares to 5,206 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 42,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,624 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

