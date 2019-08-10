As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Fidelity National Financial Has Trimmed Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $13.00 Million; Stock Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 8,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 46,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 55,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 484,303 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb holds 203,375 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank owns 1,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 69,658 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has 14,808 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 111 shares. 6,382 were reported by Riverhead Management Lc. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 540 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 0.39% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 513,680 shares. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co reported 1.06 million shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 36,602 shares. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,335 shares. United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.52% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Strs Ohio owns 0.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 190,403 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,299 shares to 76,204 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 12,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

