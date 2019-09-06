As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Srb Has Cut Holding by $665,000; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Holding

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 305,851 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 97,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 239,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 29.32 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “The explosion of â€˜alternativeâ€™ data gives regular investors access to tools previously employed only by hedge funds – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR’s New Earthquake Model for New Zealand to Help Manage Its Catastrophe Risk – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.88 million for 36.80 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,236 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $81,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,262 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

