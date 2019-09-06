As Verisk Analytics Usd0.001 Common Stock (VRSK) Market Valuation Rose, Rathbone Brothers Plc Raised Holding by $1.18 Million; Nwi Management LP Has Upped Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Stake by $2.65 Million as Share Price Declined

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (VRSK) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 8,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 44,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 35,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.26. About 238,502 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 195,583 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III also bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB) by 800,000 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $324.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 10,225 shares. Jane Street Group Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 6,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 20 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 21,100 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Chou Mngmt holds 1.1% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bank Trust reported 330 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 573,163 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 386,252 shares. Wellington Gp Llp owns 0.04% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 3.06 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 97,000 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 60,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

